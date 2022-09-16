EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

