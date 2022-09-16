eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $12.58. eXp World shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2,111 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 3.07.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,708,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,708,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $47,791.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,718,503.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,825 shares of company stock worth $7,273,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

