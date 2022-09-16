F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.8 %

FNB opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,695,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 215,037 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in F.N.B. by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 73,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,532,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after buying an additional 688,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.