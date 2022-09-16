F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $163.07

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.07, but opened at $155.78. F5 shares last traded at $156.06, with a volume of 190 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.17 and its 200-day moving average is $173.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

