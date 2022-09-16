F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $163.07

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.07, but opened at $155.78. F5 shares last traded at $156.06, with a volume of 190 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.17 and its 200-day moving average is $173.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

