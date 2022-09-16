Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FPI. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

FPI opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.