Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up to $195.52

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.52, but opened at $201.19. Ferrari shares last traded at $199.37, with a volume of 1,041 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.