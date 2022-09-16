FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Purchases 68,860 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 68,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,495,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,473.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 1,898,733 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.14.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGF opened at $2.15 on Friday. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.74) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

