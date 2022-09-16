Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,658,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,801,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.