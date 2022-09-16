First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,341,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $191,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 167,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Hovde Group decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIN opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

