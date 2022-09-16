First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 4,227 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,112,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 299,720 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.12 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

