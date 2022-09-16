First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $188.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.02.

Further Reading

