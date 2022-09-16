First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 526,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of CMBM opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.45 million, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

