First National Bank of Omaha Buys 24,807 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

