First National Bank of Omaha Buys 2,531 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.90. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

