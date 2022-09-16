First National Bank of Omaha Buys 3,756 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

