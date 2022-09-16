First National Bank of Omaha Buys 8,308 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -162.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.