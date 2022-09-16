First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO opened at $163.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.56. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $197.76.

