First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Apple were worth $97,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 224,325 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,230,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,501,000 after buying an additional 863,888 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Apple Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

