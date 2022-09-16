First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

