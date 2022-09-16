First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Balchem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Balchem by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $125.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

