First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

