First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

