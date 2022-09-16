First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.