First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. lifted its position in Bank of America by 21.3% during the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 338,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 59,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

