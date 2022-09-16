First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.76 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 296,212 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,715 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $19,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.8 %

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

TTEK opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.