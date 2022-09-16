First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

