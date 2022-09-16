First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.92 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 190,381 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,933 shares of company stock worth $109,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $54.27 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

