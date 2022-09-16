First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

