First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.21 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 899.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 157,785 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,103,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

