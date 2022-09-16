First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.31 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,913 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.