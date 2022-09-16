First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CSL opened at $301.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

