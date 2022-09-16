First National Bank of Omaha Has $853,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Korn Ferry by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Korn Ferry by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

