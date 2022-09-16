First National Bank of Omaha Has $915,000 Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Movado Group Price Performance

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $668.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

