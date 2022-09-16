First National Bank of Omaha Has $93.77 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,256 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $5,857,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $18,803,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 34,242 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.