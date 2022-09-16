First National Bank of Omaha Has $951,000 Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Kforce were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth $318,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Kforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Kforce stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

