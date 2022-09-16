First National Bank of Omaha Has $978,000 Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,546,000 after buying an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 218,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 72,716 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $539,552.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

