First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $244.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $146.40 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

