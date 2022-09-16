First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in EnerSys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

