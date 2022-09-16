First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $99.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

