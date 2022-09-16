First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Power Integrations by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Power Integrations by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Power Integrations by 106.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1,163.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Power Integrations by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

