First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 1,631 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

