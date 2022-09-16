First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 1,953 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

