First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 3,709 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Qualys by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Qualys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qualys by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Qualys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $155.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

