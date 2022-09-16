First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,456 shares of company stock worth $19,253,691 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $341.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.83. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

