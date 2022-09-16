First National Bank of Omaha Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

