First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

BURL stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $314.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

