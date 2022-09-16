First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

