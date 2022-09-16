First National Bank of Omaha Sells 105 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.