First National Bank of Omaha Sells 11,887 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after buying an additional 399,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 215,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

