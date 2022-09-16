First National Bank of Omaha Sells 12,925 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 2.3 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.10 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

